Firefly Coffeehouse

Stellar Espresso. From-Scratch Bakery. Locally-Sourced Ingredients. We are a destination cafe.

CHEESE

114 N Main St • $

Avg 4.8 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Flavored Latte
Your Syrup Choice, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
Firefly Signature Wrap$9.50
Warm Chicken Breast Strips, Avocado, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda & Pesto in whole grain wrap, served hot
Cheddar BELT$5.95
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
Firefly BLT$7.95
Featuring featuring Usinger's Bacon, Organic Greens, Tomato & Mayo on toasted Ciabatta Roll
Farmer$5.95
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
Turkey Pesto Panini
Our Signature Sandwich! Turkey, Usinger's Bacon, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Organic Greens & Pesto on Madison Sourdough
Latte
Hot or Iced with choice of Milk
Caramella Latte
Ghirardelli Caramel & Vanilla with choice of Milk
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

114 N Main St

Oregon WI

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
