Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Empanada$9.50
pastry stuffed w/ braised chicken breast w/ chili lime crema, small salad
Petite Filet$16.00
mini filet mingon, herb cheese, roasted potato, mushrooms, spinach, red wine sauce
Apple Manchego Salad$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
EXTRA BREAD AND BUTTER$3.00
Firefly Fries$9.50
parmesan, herbs, aioli, salt and pepper
Mac & Cheese$9.50
baked w/ baby shells, manchego cheese, tomato-pepper relish
Steak & Mushroom Skewers$13.50
grilled filet, roast garlic cream, red wine reduction
Ceviche Shrimp$13.00
shrimp, lime, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla
Tierra Y Mar Skewers$13.50
grilled shrimp, filet mingon, chorizo sausage, salsa verde
Stuffed Dates$9.50
bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese
See full menu

Location

7355 S. Buffalo Dr.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

