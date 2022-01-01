Go
Toast

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

Firefly* has been a Las Vegas favorite for tapas since 2003. Come on in and experience it for yourself!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3824 Paradise Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$13.50
Calamari (The Calamari is kept in milk until is prepared)
Gribiche sauce
Garnished with parsley and lemon wedge
The calamari is prepared with:
Flour, Cayenne pepper
Lemon pepper, Salt
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
SOY
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
Chicken Skewers *$10.50
3 Chicken breast skewers of 4.5”
Paprika vinaigrette
Garlic cream sauce
Salt & Pepper
Parsley
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
Patatas Bravas *$9.00
Red potatoes are prepared with:
Oil, Paprika
Granulated garlic
Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper
Spicy tomato jam,
Aioli sauce
Green onions
Garnished with Parsley and Chili oil
Can be made vegan
ALLERGIES:
EGGS
SOY
Ham & Cheese Croquetas$9.00
Serrano ham
Parmesan cheese
Manchego cheese
Butter, Milk, Flour
This mix is breaded using:
Eggs, Flour, Panko
Garnished with aioli and parsley
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
WHEAT-GLUTEN
SOY
Lamb Chops *$16.00
2 French lamb chops
Marinated in PESTO
Zucchini, Green lentils
Red peppers, Artichokes
Tomatoes, Onions
Red wine reduction sauce
Garnished with parsley
Served with Cous-Cous
Apple Manchego Salad *$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
Firefly* Fries *$9.50
Potatoes, Parmesan cheese
Parsley, Salt and pepper
Aioli sauce
ALLERGIES:
SOY
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
Steak & Mushroom Skewers *$13.50
3 Skewers of 4.5”
Marinated in PESTO
Filet mignon, Mushroom
Garnished with: Onions
Tomato mixed w/red pepper
Garlic cream sauce
Red wine reduction sauce
Garnished with parsley and chili oil
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
Stuffed Dates *$9.50
Dates, Bacon
Smoked Almonds
Red wine reduction sauce
Blue cheese
Garnished: Parsley and Chili oil
ALLERGIES:
TREE NUTS
MILK- DAIRY
SOY
Albondigas$9.50
Ground beef
Panko, Heavy cream
Eggs, Parsley
Salt and pepper
Paprika
Parmesan cheese
Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese
Tomato sauce
Garnished with parsley
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
WHEAT-GLUTEN
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3824 Paradise Rd.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taco Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Cold Beer - Craft Cocktails - Video Poker - Keno - Live Entertainment - Tacos and more

Icebar - Linq

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mercato Della Pecheria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston