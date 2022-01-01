Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA

Go
Hand tossed brick oven and traditional pizzas made from in house dough and sauce fresh to order. Dine in and carry out available. Beer and Wine. Ask about our fresh made daily "Mama's Special" Pizza and Hot Subs. Private dining room available and kid friendly.

1717 State Highway 17

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calzones$12.95
Freshly baked calzone with Mozzerella and Ricotta cheese. Served with side of 4ounce Marinara.
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.95
18" XLarge Cheese Pizza$18.95
Garlic Knots$7.95
6 pieces of fresh baked dough lathered in melted butter & topped with fresh garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley served with side of marinara
Cinnamon knots$7.95
6 pieces of freshly baked dough lathered in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
16" Large Supreme Pizza - Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Pepperoni, Mushrooms$23.95
SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPER
Baked Ziti$12.95
16" Large White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella$21.95
16" White Pizza topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella Fresh Garlic and basil and a touch of Corto olive oil
House Salad- Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers$9.95
Mixed greens, sliced tomato, red onion, black olives & banana peppers
Location

1717 State Highway 17

Young Harris GA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
