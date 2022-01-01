Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA
Hand tossed brick oven and traditional pizzas made from in house dough and sauce fresh to order. Dine in and carry out available. Beer and Wine. Ask about our fresh made daily "Mama's Special" Pizza and Hot Subs. Private dining room available and kid friendly.
1717 State Highway 17
Popular Items
Location
1717 State Highway 17
Young Harris GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Copper Door
The Copper Door features mid-western Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood and a well-chosen selection of quality wines.
The Copper Door offers guests two intimate dining rooms and a full bar.
Join us for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings. We also offer wine pairing dinners throughout the year – join our email club to stay informed!
The dress code is smart casual to formal – nice jeans or slacks paired with a top or collared shirt would be acceptable. We ask that gentlemen remove their hats indoors.
The restaurant is also available for private parties and special events. Call or email info@thecopperdoor.com for details.
For donation and media requests, please contact ada@thecopperdoor.com.
Brother's at Willow Ranch
Nestled in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains, Brother’s at Willow Ranch offers guests amazing food, exceptional drinks, award winning desserts and legendary service in a distinctly rustic atmosphere.
Locally owned and operated, Brother’s sources the best local ingredients when possible, including a variety of produce, beef from Osborn Farms, rainbow trout from Andrews, NC, distilled spirits including moonshine from Grandaddy Mims, and a variety of wine and craft beer from local vineyards and breweries.
Currently offered: dine in, take-out, curbside, limited outdoor seating, private dining for large parties, and off-site catering for any event.
Young Harris Wing House
No Frills, No Fuss, Just Fried
Georgia Mountain Restaurant
Thank you for your business!