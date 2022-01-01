Go
Firehouse Boil Delivery

Experience the best seafood feast in the comfort of your vacation home! We deliver low-country shrimp boil DIY kits to your OBX vacation home. Options to serve from 5 to 30. Call or order online today!

SEAFOOD

328 West Bickett Street • $$$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Mussels (2 lbs)$10.00
Add 2 pounds of these mild and tender mussels to your boil for color and flavor.
The Studio (Feast for 2)$73.00
2 generous servings of Jumbo Shrimp, butcher-shop sausage, local corn and potatoes.
Lobster Tail - one split lobster tail$15.00
Add a few lobster tails, they are split for easy sharing. We supply the butter too!
Chicken Tenders (1 pound)$15.00
We source these chicken tenders from a local restaurant to make your kids happy!
Little Neck Clams (24)$12.00
These tender clams delicious add dimension to your boil. Throw 2 dozen in!
The Condo (feeds 5-9) Shrimp Boil Kit$193.00
Your shrimp boil kit includes 4 lbs shrimp, 1.5 pounds sausage, 3 lbs potatoes, 9 ears corn, 20 quart boil pot, delivered in an attractive and reusable freezer bag.
Each person will enjoy succulent jumbo shrimp, an ear of fresh corn, plenty of new potatoes, butcher-shop sausage pieces seasoned perfectly with our special ingredients. This DIY low-country seafood boil kit makes everyone happy with a fun activity and the highest quality ingredients. We also provide the cooking pot and a reusable freezer bag for the beach - keep them both!
We source our ingredients locally as a first priority, NC wild caught shrimp, Chesapeake sausage, Currituck farmers market corn and potatoes. When we do substitute local, all ingredients are sourced from the USA.
Coleslaw (1 pound)$8.00
Classic Southern cole slaw made fresh and sourced from a local restaurant.
2 Crab Leg Clusters (1 lb)$39.00
Add a few clusters of snow crab legs to make everybody happy!
The Cottage (feeds 8-12) Shrimp Boil Kit$249.00
Your shrimp boil kit includes 5 lbs shrimp, 2 lbs sausage, 4 lbs potatoes, 12 ears corn, 20 quart boil pot, delivered in an attractive and reusable freezer bag.
Each person will enjoy large succulent jumbo shrimp, an ear of fresh corn, plenty of new potatoes, butcher-shop sausage pieces seasoned perfectly with our special ingredients. This DIY low-country seafood boil kit makes everyone happy with a fun activity and the highest quality ingredients. We also provide the cooking pot and a reusable freezer bag for the beach - keep them both!
We source our ingredients locally as a first priority, NC wild caught shrimp, Chesapeake sausage, Currituck farmers market corn and potatoes. When we do substitute local, all ingredients are sourced from the USA.
Seafood Feast$25.00
Spoil your group of 25 or more with assorted seafood (shrimp, clams, mussels) gourmet sausage, and savory potatoes and corn.
This feast includes 1/3 pound Jumbo local-catch shrimp, 2-3 mussels and 2-3 clams, 1/4 Pound of assorted gourmet sausage (Andouille, Country, Apple, Chorizo), 2 new potatoes, 2 mini ears of corn, Old Bay Seasoning, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Lemon Wedge, Cocktail Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery

Location

328 West Bickett Street

Kill Devil Hills NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
