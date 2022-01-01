Firehouse Boil Delivery
Experience the best seafood feast in the comfort of your vacation home! We deliver low-country shrimp boil DIY kits to your OBX vacation home. Options to serve from 5 to 30. Call or order online today!
SEAFOOD
328 West Bickett Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
328 West Bickett Street
Kill Devil Hills NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Henry's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Nags Head Pizza Company
NHPC North in Kitty Hawk delivers to Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills and is open for takeout!
TRiO Restaurant & Market
TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers
John's Drive In
Come in and enjoy!