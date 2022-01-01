Go
FireHouse Gastro Park

Eat + Drink + Repeat

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

321 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Dirty Bird Fries$14.75
Seasoned cajun fries loaded with Nashville fried chicken,
dill slaw, comeback sauce & pickles
Cali Bird$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado,
cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, green leaf
lettuce, & house garlic spread on a toasted bun
Asian Bird$11.00
Fried chicken breast topped with honey garlic glaze & kale slaw, spicy mayo on a toasted bun
Nashville Bird$11.50
Fried chicken breast topped with our house Nashville
seasoning, comeback sauce, dill slaw, & pickles
on toasted bun
Fountain drink$2.25
Wangz 1/2 dozen (Lunch)$10.50
Dry Bird | Garlic Parmesan | Honey Chili | Buffalo | BBQ | Lemon Pepper | Sweet Heat
Seasoned Cajun Fries**$2.50
Cheese Burger (Lunch)$10.25
Cheddar cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion
Cheese Burger$9.90
Cheddar-American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mustard on toasted bun
Smokehouse Burger$10.70
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion ring, & housemade BBQ sauce
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

321 W Main St

Grand Prairie TX

