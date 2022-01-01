Go
Firehouse Pizza

Serving the Bloomington-Normal area since 2009, Firehouse is a Central IL favorite!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

1601 Morrissey Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Thin Firehouse Delight$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Cheesey Flat Sticks$6.99
12 Wings$12.99
Small Cheese Pizza$8.99
6 Wings$7.49
Large Thin Cheese Pizza$15.89
Large NY Cheese Pizza$15.89
Half Order CHEESEY Garlic Bread$3.99
Family Meal Deal$22.99
Large Thin Firehouse Supreme$24.69
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1601 Morrissey Drive

Bloomington IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
