Go
Toast

Firehouse Pizza

Pizza, Sandwiches, Pastas, Salads

13300 California Highway 20

No reviews yet

Location

13300 California Highway 20

Clearlake Oaks CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DJ's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saw Shop Public House

No reviews yet

Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.

Adams Springs Golf Course

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jitter Bean Coffee

No reviews yet

Jitter Bean Coffee Lakeport is locally owned and licensed to provide the same award winning product and services as the legendary Humboldt County, CA Jitter Bean

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston