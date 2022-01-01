Firehouse Quick Stop
Family owed, family friendly Pizza and more for dining in, take-out, or delivery!
6175 Highway 150 East
Popular Items
Location
6175 Highway 150 East
Denver NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta
Enjoy great Italian food Delivered to your door.
Joey's
Thank you for allowing us to serve you!
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Plate Soul Eatery
Come in and enjoy!