Firehouse Subs

SANDWICHES • SUBS

5077 Lankershim Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (2811 reviews)

Popular Items

Firehouse Meatball
Italian meatballs, melted provolone, zesty marinara, and Italian seasonings.
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast, served Fully Involved with provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
Cookies$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
Italian
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing, and seasonings, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side
Hook & Ladder
Smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
Did you know? All of our hot subs are also available served cold. Just ask!
Chips$1.49
Choose from an assortment of chip varieties including Miss Vickie’s®, SunChips®, Lay’s®, Baked Lay’s®, and Ruffles®.
Firehouse Steak & Cheese
Sautéed steak, melted provolone, sautéed onions and bell peppers, mayo, and deli mustard.
Club on a Sub
Smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, pepper bacon, and melted Monterey Jack, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and creamy peppercorn ranch dressing.
Bottled Drinks$2.45
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

5077 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
