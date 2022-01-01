Go
Firehouse

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

722 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (3453 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spicy pickle/ jalapeno aioli/ brioche bun/ duck fat fries
Firehouse Sliders$14.50
white english cheddar/ caramelized onions/ arugula/ tomato confit/ sprouts/ FH rooster sauce/ brioche/ fries
BATCHED We Owe It All To The Guava$30.00
trinidad rum, coconut rum, mellett aperitif, lime, pineapple, guava, pomegranate, & topo chico.
CINCO DE MAYO SPECIAL$55.00
A batched bottle of Firehouse Margarita (approximately 6-7 cocktails) Choices of meat, rice, beans, guacamole, salsa fresca & a Dozen Tortillas.
Fiesta packs & surprises from Artelexia
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
bleu cheese crumbles/ celery/ carrots
Taco Tuesday Special$40.00
Firehouse Margaritas Batched in a FULL
El Jimador Bottle
3 fish tacos x 3 chicken tacos
chips & guacamole & 2 limes
BATCHED Babes in Boyland$30.00
tequila, lime, cucumber, mint, velvet falernum, sugar, soda & topo chico
Chicken Strips$13.50
honey mustard/ rooster sauce/ bbq
Buffalo Caesar Wrap$15.00
grilled or cripsy chicken buffalo chicken/ romaine/caesar dressing/ parmesan/ crushed croutons/ duck fat fries
Firehouse Burger$16.50
maple-peppercorn bacon/ manchego cheese/ tomato confit/ wild arugula/ truffle aioli/ spicy pickle/ brioche bun/ duck fat fries

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

722 Grand Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

