Go
Toast

Firenza Pizza

Pizza Like Never Before

616 North Bridgeport Ter.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
See full menu

Location

616 North Bridgeport Ter.

Lindenhurst IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antioch Pizza Shop

No reviews yet

Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE.
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.

RJ's Eatery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Code Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0268

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston