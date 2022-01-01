Firenze Italian Street Food 2
Premium Italian Sandwiches
2121 West Division Street
Location
2121 West Division Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tuman's Tap & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Craft Pizza
No need to look any further for that good NY style thin crust that you've been craving - Craft Pizza has you covered!
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.
Yamma
Modern Palestinian Fare