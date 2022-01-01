Go
Fireproof Restaurant

TAPAS

1026 N High St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)

Popular Items

Baba Ghanoush$10.00
roasted eggplant, tahini, roasted garlic, lemon, spanish olive oil, nann bread
Spanish Old Fashioned$13.00
bulleit bourbon, liquor 43, luxardo cherry, cherry juice, mole bitters
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
Wagyu Dumplings$15.00
local ohio sakura farms wagyu beef, scallions, ginger, ponzu dipping sauce
Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
jasmine rice, egg, peppers, corn, scallions, ponzu chili sauce
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Wagyu Sakura Skirt$26.00
local ohio sakura wagyu, chimichurri
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Fireproof Potatoes$11.00
fingerling potatoes, sweet paprika, thyme, roasted pepper, scallion aioli
Gambas al Ajillo$18.00
butter poached shrimp, calabrese chili butter, garlic chips, sherry, sourdough crostini
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1026 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
