FIRESIDE & BIG EASY

7755 Hwy 42

Popular Items

TATER TOT SCRAMBLE$13.00
Our famous tater tots covered in sweet sausage gravy, scrambled egg, aged cheddar and crispy bacon crumbles.
CREAM CHEESE - SINGLE$1.00
TATER TOTS$5.00
PESTO EGG SANDWICH$13.00
Fried egg, housemade spinach pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, on an English muffin.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$13.00
Build your own delicious sandwich with two fried eggs and your choice of:
biscuit/bagel/english muffin
bacon/ham/turkey sausage
cheddar/pepper jack
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$14.00
Scrambled egg, three cheese blend, and side of our housemade salsa. Choice of meat includes bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or andouille sausage.
BEIGNETS$7.00
An indulgent, pillowy square of fried dough topped with powdered sugar. Served in orders of three.
BIG EASY BURRITO$14.00
Herb potatoes, pepperonata, aged cheddar, scrambled egg and choice of:
bacon/ham/sausage/andouille
PLAIN$3.00
LATTE
Location

7755 Hwy 42

Egg Harbor WI

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
