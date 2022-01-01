Fireside Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
158 Toddy Drive
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
158 Toddy Drive
East Earl PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Come in and enjoy!
CoffeeCo
Come in and enjoy!
Lickity Split
Thank you for your continued support
We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours:
Monday-Saturday
11am-7pm
Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings.
We appreciate all your support and business!
#newhollandstrong
New Holland Coffee Co.
New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.