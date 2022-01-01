Fireside Restaurant & Bar
We believe in bringing people together. Our table has a place for you!
3410 150th Street West
Popular Items
Location
3410 150th Street West
Rosemount MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Apple Valley
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
Celts Craft House
Come on in and enjoy!
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Real, fresh, local food & craft cocktails + Minnesota favorites! 🍽🍷 Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, & weekend brunch. 📅 Seasonal outdoor patio, too! ☀️