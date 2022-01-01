Go
Fireside Restaurant & Bar

We believe in bringing people together. Our table has a place for you!

3410 150th Street West

Popular Items

Reuben$15.95
1/2 lb thin sliced house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and 1,000 island dressing.
Cheese Pizza$11.00
All pizzas are made with 12" hand tossed pizza dough.
Lettuce Wraps$10.95
All-white diced chicken sauteed with our house made Thai and peanut sauce. Served with crisp fried wonton straws and crisp lettuce cups.
Pretzel Bites$9.95
Pretzel bites served with homemade cheese sauce.
Bacon Cheddar$13.95
1/2 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese and thick cut smoked bacon.
Margherita$14.95
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Walleye$17.95
Crisp fried walleye fillet.
Chop Chop$14.50
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced cucumber, diced egg, bacon, and toasted almonds. Served with wild raspberry dressing.
Asian Chicken Wrap$13.95
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Asian slaw, and spicy peanut dressing.
Wings$14.95
Choice of: Classic Buffalo, BBQ, House Made Thai, Cajun or Ranch Dry Rub
Location

3410 150th Street West

Rosemount MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
