Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews

Welcome to Fireside!

101 S. Detroit St

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Fried mozzarella sticks with house marinara & chipotle ranch
Piggy Mac$10.00
House-smoked pulled pork, chopped bacon, smoked jalapenos, cheese sauce
Pickle Fries$8.00
Fried pickles in french fry form! Pickle strips fried in a light, crisp batter. Served with chipotle ranch and parmesan dipping sauces
Soft Pretzel Bites w/Beer Cheese$7.00
Toasty soft pretzel bites with warm house-recipe beer cheese
Build-Your-Own Burger$8.50
Start with a hand-pattied Angus burger, and choose your toppings!
Shrooms & Swiss Burger$13.00
Grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese
Cowboy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$14.00
House-smoked sliced turkey with bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and signature parmesan sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken breast, avocado, jalapenos, cheddar jack, lettuce, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, and corn tortilla strips
Bacon Cheesy Burger$13.00
Velveeta cheese and extra bacon
101 S. Detroit St

LaGrange IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Jo Jo's Pretzels Shipshewana

Experience our World Famous pretzels, hand crafted from a genuine Amish family recipe! After over 30 years of business, our family welcomes all to have a seat at the table and enjoy your time at Jojo's Pretzels.

West on Warren

Come in and enjoy!

Deja Brew

Deja Brew strives to craft superb coffee products, offer excellent service, and inspire entrepreneurship.

The Pizza Place

Fresh Home Made Pizza And Grinders

