Our Buellton Taproom offers a spacious multi-level dining area, a friendly bar and a gastropub menu geared for beer. Here, you can enjoy an array of eccentric Barrelworks creations as well as all of your other Firestone Walker favorites.

620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd

Propagator Pretzel$10.00
Rockenwagner German Twist | Merlin Mustard | Four-Cheese Sauce
Sweet & Smoky Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Basalmic Reduction | Smoked Tomatoes
Comfort Mac N Cheese$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Mac N Cheese$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Ahi Poke Nachos$16.00
Rare Sushi Grade | Wonton Chips | Jalapeno Slaw | Toasted Sesame Seeds | Avocado | Green Onion | Wasabi Aioli | Spicy Soy | Micro Greens
The Brewmaster$15.00
Smoked Tomato | Burrata | Fresh Mozzarella | Marinara | Garlic | Thyme | Micro Basil
24oz-----805 Cerveza Can$3.75
24oz Can - Beer with Lime - 4.5% ABV - An easy-drinking beer brewed with the perfect amount of lime. For a life well-lived across any border.
Rustica Carne$17.00
Spicy Chorizo Sausage | Roasted Tri-Tip | Pepperoni | Marinara | Mozzarella | Oregano
Tri Tip Sando$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
Bear Burger$17.00
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Tomatoes | Caramelized Onion | Butter Lettuce | Rosemary Aioli | Brioche Bun | Bear Fries
Buellton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
