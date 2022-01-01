Firestone Walker
Our Buellton Taproom offers a spacious multi-level dining area, a friendly bar and a gastropub menu geared for beer. Here, you can enjoy an array of eccentric Barrelworks creations as well as all of your other Firestone Walker favorites.
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd
Popular Items
Location
620 McMurray Road, Buellton, CA, USA 620 McMurray Rd
Buellton CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sideways Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Feather and Fire
Wood fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to enjoy at our fireside lounge, the pool or your RV!
V LOUNGE
V Lounge
Solvang Brewing Company
Family friendly brewing Company nestled in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, in sunny
Solvang, Ca.