Firestone Walker

Our Paso Robles Taproom features a spacious dining hall, wrap-around bar, side patio and outdoor courtyard. The gastropub menu is geared for beer, including special selections from our Barrelworks and Propagator locations as well as brewery-only beers.

1395 Vendels Circle

Popular Items

3- Cerveza Fish Tacos$23.00
Baja-Style, Cerveza-Battered Icelandic Cod | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Aji Verde | Micro Cilantro | Corn Tortilla | Chips & Salsa
Bear Burger$17.00
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Tomatoes | Caramelized Onion | Butter Lettuce | Rosemary Aioli | Brioche Bun | Bear Fries
Lion's Fish 'N' Chips$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
Comfort Mac-N-Cheese$9.00
Four-Cheese Sauce | Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
Central Coast Burger$16.00
Two Smashed Patties | Cheddar | Shredded Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Scratch 1000 Island | Brioche Bun | Bear Fries
Propagator Pretzel$11.00
Rockenwagner German twist | Merlin mustard | Four-cheese sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Two chicken strips | bear fries | Side bbq or ranch
Tri Tip Sando$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
The Brewmaster$15.00
Smoked Tomato | Burrata | Fresh Mozzarella | Marinara | Garlic | Thyme | Micro Basil
2-Cerveza Fish Tacos$16.00
Baja-Style, Cerveza-Battered Icelandic Cod | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Aji Verde | Micro Cilantro | Corn Tortilla | Chips & Salsa
Location

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
805-296-3040

