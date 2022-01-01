Firestone Walker
Our Paso Robles Taproom features a spacious dining hall, wrap-around bar, side patio and outdoor courtyard. The gastropub menu is geared for beer, including special selections from our Barrelworks and Propagator locations as well as brewery-only beers.
1395 Vendels Circle
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
805-296-3040