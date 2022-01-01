Go
Banner pic

Firestone Walker

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3205 Washington Blvd.

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

19.2oz---CS Beer: POG Can$2.79
19.2oz Can - Passionfruit, Orange, Guava Hefeweizen - 5.4% ABV - We squeezed real passionfruit, orange, and guava into our classic Hefeweizen, creating a ridiculously refreshing beer. Crisp Hefeweizen style with fresh POG fruit flavors and a bright, juicy finish.
Sweet & Smoky Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Basalmic Reduction | Smoked Tomatoes
2- Cerveza Fish Tacos$16.00
Baja-style, Cerveza-battered Icelandic cod | jalapeño slaw chipotle crema | fresh grilled salsa | queso fresco | corn tortilla | house-made tortilla chips
375ml----Nec Bones Bottle$8.99
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.
Taproom BBQ Ribs$19.00
half rack or full rack | slow cooked baby backs jalapeno slaw | bear fries
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey CA 90292

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nueva

No reviews yet

Nueva is a fun, relaxed Cantina with a modern approach to classic dishes from Mexico from Chefs Vartan Abgaryan and Mesraim Llanez. Nueva features a vast collection of Tequila, Mezcal, Bacanora, Raicilla, and Sotol. Nueva offers outdoor dining in two expansive mid-century inspired patios which are accented with soft hues, teak tables, cabana cushions, and rich, tropical landscaping.

Southend

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fin & Feathers

No reviews yet

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Marina Del Rey, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Los Angeles culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

The Lincoln

No reviews yet

The Lincoln Venice

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Firestone Walker

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston