375ml Bottle - Wild Ale with Necatrines - 6.3% ABV - This vintage of Nec Bones is bursting with a massive amount of fresh locally harvested Nectarines grown right in Paso Robles at the Fair Hill Farms orchard. Showcasing the abundance of high quality local fruit, this batch of Nec Bones was brewed with over 3lbs of nectarines per gallon.

