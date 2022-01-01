Go
Firestone's Culinary Tavern

Good Food. Strong Drinks.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

105 NORTH MARKET STREET • $$

Avg 4.5 (1581 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno Margarita$18.00
Jalapeno & Lime Infused Tequila // Lime Juice // Triple Sec
Tuna Tartar$15.00
Green Bean Salad // Soy Lime Vinaigrette // Sesame Crisps
Maryland Crab Dip$15.00
Baked // Three Cheese // Sherry // Baguette // Carrots // Zucchini
Coop's Famous Hot Pastrami$16.00
Swiss Cheese // Red Onion // Carolina Dijon BBQ // Sourdough
Arugula Salad$9.00
Apple // Radish // Goat Cheese // Lemon Vinaigrette
Chophouse Burger$15.00
Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche Bun
Baguette$2.00
Hand Cut Hot Pastrami$15.00
Swiss Cheese // Red Onion // Carolina Dijon BBQ // Sourdough
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Little Neck Clams // Bacon // Celery // Potatoes // Cream
Free Range Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Basil Honey Mustard // Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Nigthlife
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 NORTH MARKET STREET

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
