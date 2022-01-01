Go
Fire Up Halal Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33647

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Plain Fries$4.99
Combination Plate$13.99
Tender, lean lamb/beef meat chopped and grilled and marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Lamb Shawarma over Rice$14.99
Marinated lamb, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Gyro Wrap$11.99
Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken over Rice$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and a hot sauce.
Chicken Kebab over Rice$15.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Shawarma over Rice$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Loaded French Fries$4.99
Loaded fries with salt, pepper, ketchup, white sauce and hot sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa FL 33647

Directions

