Firewild On Main

Scratch made brunches featuring local & sustainable ingredients. Accepting online pre-orders for Saturday & Sunday to go. Dine-In available Saturday & Sunday from 10-2.

201 N. Main St.

The Smokin Grilled Cheese$9.00
Melty American & Texas sharp cheddar w/ bacon, fire-roasted poblanos & our signature guajillo BBQ sauce.
Home Fries$3.50
Roasted TX taters with garlic, onions and local rosemary.
Elgin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Make your reservations for our Spring Holiday Brunch on April 17th

