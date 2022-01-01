Fire Wings Fairfield
Come in and Enjoy
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
2700 N Texas Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2700 N Texas Street
Fairfield CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM in Fairfield, Riazbhatti & Muthanna LLC
BURGERIM GLENDORA
GOURMET BURGER
Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield
Come in and enjoy!
TUTTIMELON
Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.
Pieology 8031
Come in and enjoy!