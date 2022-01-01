Go
Toast

Firo Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

3520 W University Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita$11.99
Red Sauce, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, and Oregano
Primo$12.99
Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan
Cheese Pizza$8.99
Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Artisan Shredded Cheese
Carne$12.99
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, and Fresh Basil
Italiano$11.99
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Olive Oil
Chicken Alfredo$11.99
Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach
Spicy Tikka Fusion Masala$11.99
Tomato Cream Base Tikka Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Marinated Chicken or Paneer, Red Onion, and Bell Peppers,
Pepperoni Pizza$9.99
Classic Pepperoni Pizza with Red Sauce, Pecorinno Romano, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pepperoni
Dallas Cowboys Pizza$11.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, 4 Smoked Mozzarella, and BBQ Drizzle
BYO Pizza$12.99
Create your own Masterpiece!
See full menu

Location

3520 W University Dr.

McKinney TX

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

Texana Grill

No reviews yet

To Go Orders only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston