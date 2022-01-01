Go
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • NOODLES

111 S Greenville Ave • $

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201$13.50
Half a duck, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 A26$11.95
BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206$9.75
Also known as Charsiu, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce. Roasted in our walk-in oven throughout the day!
Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313$10.95
Combination of BBQ Pork, chicken, beef, and shrimp fried rice
Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418$11.95
Our most popular noodle dish! Flat noodle wok-tossed with beef, green onion, onion, and bean sprout. A good dish to experience wok chi!
Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面 #101$8.50
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (6) with noodles in our slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭 #317$10.95
Eggrolls 春卷 (2)$3.00
Vegetable Eggrolls
BBQ Pork & Roast Duck 叉鸭 #203$13.25
Comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Fresh Shrimp Wonton Soup 净云吞 #102$8.75
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (12) in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

111 S Greenville Ave

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
