FIRST CLASS PIZZA

Come see why OC Weekly named us "Best Pizza!" First Class Pizza...in a class by itself!

PIZZA

18671 Brookhurst Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE$17.50
Thin crust available upon request
GARLIC KNOTS$7.99
Our fresh, daily made pizza dough baked to perfection, then tossed with olive oil, parsley, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.
MINI$6.95
Thin crust available upon request
BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, BBQ sauce, fresh garlic, cilantro and special FCP seasonings.
HOUSE SALAD - SMALL$7.75
First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.
X-LARGE$20.95
Thin crust available upon request
WINGS 1LB$11.99
Choose from one of our tasty sauces: Original Buffalo, Bourbon, Super Hot, Spicy Teriyaki or BBQ
COMBO
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
MEDIUM$13.95
Thin crust available upon request
SMALL$10.50
Thin crust available upon request
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18671 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

