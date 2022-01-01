Go
A map showing the location of First Miracle Winery

First Miracle Winery

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

8518 S. Kays Chapel Road

Fredericksburg, IN 47120

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

8518 S. Kays Chapel Road, Fredericksburg IN 47120

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hunter Station Pizza

No reviews yet

Your Hometown Pizzeria located in the heart of Salem. Dine-In, Carryout or Delivery available. Give our Big Bubba a try on your next order. You won't regret it.

El Caminos - Salem

No reviews yet

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Raquel's

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast and Lunch in the heart of Salem, Indiana on the historic Salem Square.

H&R Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

First Miracle Winery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston