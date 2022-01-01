First Street Roasters
Consume Happiness!
110 S. 1st St.
Location
110 S. 1st St.
Temple TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mexiko Cafe
Mexiko Cafe is a Mexican-Korean fusion dining experience. We combine the flavors of Mexico and Korean and offer a fun and unique dining experience.
Bird Creek Burger Company
Locally owned burger restaurant in downtown Temple Texas. Offering gourmet style burgers including Lamb, Bison and Black Bean. We pride ourselves in supplying as much product as we can from our local community.
Treno Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
The Blue Plate
Come in and enjoy!