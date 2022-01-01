Go
First & Last Tavern image
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Pizza

First & Last Tavern

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:03 PM

review star

No reviews yet

$$

26 West Main Street

Avon, CT 06001

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Large Pizza$19.50
Fried Mozzarella$9.25
Caesar Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$9.95
Tossed Salad$9.95
10 Wings$14.00
Meatball$3.25
Arugula Salad$9.95
Chicken Parmesan Grinder$10.95
Boneless Wings$10.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:03 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:03 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:03 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:03 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:03 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

26 West Main Street, Avon CT 06001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Max A Mia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lyme Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BouNom Café & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little City Pizza Co

No reviews yet

If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call ☎️ (860)658-4001 or Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

First & Last Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston