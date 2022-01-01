Go
First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7 • $$$

Avg 4 (78 reviews)

LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
served cold with a touch of mayo & Old Bay or served hot with garlic butter on a round roll
GROUPER SANDWICH$17.99
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
DOUBLE CATCH$24.99
choice of one fish option & Jumbo shrimp
COCONUT SHRIMP$13.99
7 Jumbo Shrimp, Served with a sweet chili sauce
MAHI SANDWICH$14.99
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER$18.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
FISH & CHIPS$15.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
SALMON PLATTER$19.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
Hush Puppies$5.00
FANTASTIC FOUR$16.99
4 tacos, flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and finished with our homemade creamy lime sauce
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
7679 N State Road 7

Parkland FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Papamigos - Coconut Creek

Malbec Grill

Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

Mama Maria's Pizza

