First Mile Kitchen
First Mile Kitchen is food from here! Seasonal cooking from the live-fire hearth. Innovative cocktail, coffee and wine menu. Warmth from early to late.
2141 n Bradley Fair pkwy suite 111
Location
2141 n Bradley Fair pkwy suite 111
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0177
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Heartland Grill
Come in and enjoy!