Go
Consumer pic

First Ward House

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:45 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2101 St Joseph Ave

Saint Joseph, MO 64505

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2101 St Joseph Ave, Saint Joseph MO 64505

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Benton Club

No reviews yet

Experience St. Joseph history while enjoying social gatherings from small intimate dinners to large business or personal events!

RC's Lunch Car

No reviews yet

Authentic Casual Cuisine

Longboards Wraps and Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

Mokaska Coffee

No reviews yet

Thank you!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

First Ward House

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston