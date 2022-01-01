Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

Go
Fish & Bird is a unique Izakaya style restaurant and bar, specializing in modern Japanese cuisine. Chef Asuka Uchida is classically trained in Japanese and French cooking techniques. Her modern, sophisticated interpretations of traditional dishes are a reflection of the current trends in Japan.
We source local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, augmented with specialty items imported from Japan. We offer a highly curated selection of local and Japanese sake, beer, shochu, wine and spirits with a focus on small batch production.
We live in extraordinary times and we fully understand that a lot of drastic and necessary changes are upon us. With that in mind we have created a special menu of items that can maintain quality in a take-out fashion for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.
Our normal menu available for dining-in only.
Kaisen Don$44.00
Chef selection of assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Sea Beans & Corn Tempura$14.00
Heron Farms sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt
Saba Shio Yaki$14.00
House smoked and grilld mackerel
Chicken Karaage$11.00
Deep fried marinated chicken served with curry sansho salt
Agedashi Tofu$12.00
Fried Tofu with soy-dashi sauce, ginger, scallion and bonito flakes. Vegetarian option available.
Side Koshihikari Rice$3.00
Premium Japanese rice
Chicken Katsu$12.00
Panko crusted crispy fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
Restaurant Week Tasting Menu$59.00
Berkeley Restaurant Week 2022 Tasting Menu:
Choice of beverage - Cocktail, mocktail, sake, beer, sparkling water, mugicha barley tea
Dinner:
Smoked Mentaiko Potato Salad - house smoked mentaiko cod roe, potato, cucumber
Sashimi - chef’s selection of assorted sashimi
Ebi Katsu - panko crusted crispy fried shrimp balls
Gindara Kasuzuke - local black cod from Half Moon Bay marinated in Den sake lees and Aedan Fermented Foods miso, served grilled
Hojicha Ice Cream - house made ice cream infused with roasted green tea from Shizouka, Japan, with Straus Family Creamery’s organic cream
*** Sorry, we are not able to accomodate substitutions ***
2451 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
