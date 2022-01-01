Go
Fish Bones Grill

Lewiston Born and Fed ! Enjoy canal-side dining on our patio or inside a historic mill.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

70 Lincoln St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)

Popular Items

STEAK & FRITES$34.00
10 oz. choice strip steak, garlic roasted crimini mushrooms, rosemary demi-glace, and house fries with parmesan and truffle aoli.
LOBSTER RANGOONS$12.00
Lobster dumplings over seaweed salad and Sweet Chili dipping sauce
FISH TACOS$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
MILL STREET SALAD$10.00
Greens, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette, & blue cheese crisp
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS$11.00
Truffle aioli, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Our house salad with mixed lettuce, vegetables and house vinaigrette
FB SEAFOOD CHOWDER$8.00
Haddock, scallops, shrimp, clams, potatoes
CAESAR (No Anchovies)$8.00
Local greens, white anchovy, focaccia crostini, Pecorino and housemade Caesar dressing
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP LINGUINE$27.00
Sundried tomatoes, basil, and garlic butter sauce
FRENCH ONION SOUP$7.00
with Focaccia crouton & Gruyere cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

70 Lincoln St

Lewiston ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

