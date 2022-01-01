Go
Toast

Fish Cheeks

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD

55 BOND STREET • $$

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)

Popular Items

Pakboong to go$12.00
Wok fried morning glory, garlic, Thai bird's eye chili, soybean
Wings to go$15.00
Fried chicken wings with chili, lime and mint. Moderately spicy.
Coconut Crab Curry to go$30.00
Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.
Green Curry to go$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
Pork Cheeks to go$17.00
Marinated in fish sauce, served with Jaew sauce and fried garlic
Jasmine Rice to go$3.00
steamed jasmine rice
Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
Khua Kling to go$27.00
Southern style wok roasted sliced beef shortrib, Makrut lime leaf, green peppercorn, red finger chili, bitter beans served with rice. Extremely spicy.
Prawn Karee to go$28.00
Stir fried with curry powder, soft scrambled egg, scallion, onion, micro celery, roasted chili jam
Corn Salad to go$12.00
Vegan. Steamed corn, cherry tomato, long beans, garlic, lime, Thai bird's eye chili. Moderately spicy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 BOND STREET

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taqueria Santa Fe - Manhattan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Raku East Village

No reviews yet

Udon specialist offering gourmet noodle soups & other traditional Japanese bites.

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

No reviews yet

Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston