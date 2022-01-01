Fish Cheeks
Come in and enjoy!!
SEAFOOD
55 BOND STREET • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
55 BOND STREET
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taqueria Santa Fe - Manhattan
Come in and enjoy!
Raku East Village
Udon specialist offering gourmet noodle soups & other traditional Japanese bites.
Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria
Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!