Fried chicken sandwiches in
Fish Creek
/
Fish Creek
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fish Creek restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Julie's Park Cafe
4020 Main Street, Fish Creek
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.25
served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Julie's Park Cafe
Loft - 4170 Main Street
4170 Main Street, Fish Creek
No reviews yet
Kid FRIED Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about Loft - 4170 Main Street
