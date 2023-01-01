Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Fish Creek

Fish Creek restaurants
Toast

Fish Creek restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Julie's Park Cafe

4020 Main Street, Fish Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.25
served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Julie's Park Cafe
Loft image

 

Loft - 4170 Main Street

4170 Main Street, Fish Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid FRIED Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Loft - 4170 Main Street

