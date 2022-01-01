Go
FISH DISTRICT

Your local seafood restaurant.

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

2675 Gateway Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)

Popular Items

POKE bowl$12.00
(raw) Sushi rice, choice of poke & sauce, nori, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
EAST HAMPTON CHOWDER
Clams, creme, potato, yellow onion, carrot, celery, parsley
CATCH OF THE DAY PLATE$15.25
Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, two SIDES & grilled ciabatta bread
SALMON & KALE bowl$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
UTENSILS/NAPKINS, please
In an effort of being ocean-friendly, we will only provide utensils when requested.
Taco BAJA style$4.75
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Taco COASTAL style$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl$12.00
(raw) Rice (or quinoa, add 1), blackened seared ahi tuna, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

2675 Gateway Rd

Carlsbad CA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
