FISH DISTRICT

Your local seafood restaurant.

6278 Irvine Blvd

Popular Items

CALAMARI FRITTI$8.75
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
CATCH OF THE DAY PLATE$15.25
Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, two SIDES & grilled ciabatta bread
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
EAST HAMPTON CHOWDER
Clams, creme, potato, yellow onion, carrot, celery, parsley
-YES-
I’d like utensils & napkins
Taco BAJA style$4.75
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
POKE bowl$12.00
(raw) Sushi rice, choice of poke & sauce, nori, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
Taco COASTAL style$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
SALMON & KALE bowl$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
Location

6278 Irvine Blvd

Irvine CA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
