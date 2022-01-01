Go
Fish Gaucho

Modern Mexican Cuisine and Inspired Cocktails.

SEAFOOD

1244 Park St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2319 reviews)

Popular Items

Morro Bay Guacamole + Chips$12.00
Local Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Lime.
Chile Verde de Gaucho$28.00
You Asked For It, You Got It! Our Famous low & slow braised beef over a bed of creamy jalapeño mashed potatoes smothered in our warm salsa verde & topped with farm fresh egg yolk. Served with grilled asparagus spears and warm flour tortilla.
Ceviche del Día$15.00
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
Tacos de Costillitas$20.00
Four street style tacos of our signature slow braised beef short rib + monterey jack cheese + tomatillo-jalapeño jam+ pickled red onion + queso cotija + chives on grilled corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taquitos$12.00
Pineapple Braised Pork rolled in corn tortilla and fried crispy + piña - pepper salsa + guacamole + pickled red onion + queso cotija
El Burro de Pollo Barbacoa$21.00
Fire - grilled chicken + dirty rice + black beans + artisanal cheese + chipotle salsa barbacoa + guacamole + crispy potato strips + avocado-tomatillo salsa
Salsa Trio + Chips$6.50
Roasted Roma Tomato, AvocadoTomatillo & Pico De Gallo
Gaucho Tots$7.00
You know you want 'em! Creamy mashed potato, jalapeño & queso, panko-crusted and fried. Served with House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Tacos de Pescado
Four Street Style Tacos of fresh fish + piña-pepper salsa + shaved cabbage + pickled red onion + cilantro crema + seasonal micro greens
Gaucho Margarita Bottle$18.00
Simple. No Fuss. Classic.El Jimador Tequila Blanco, Agave, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Salt. Love.
*Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers. Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited.
A Valid I.D. matching the name on the order will be required to pick up alcoholic beverages.
ALL ALCOHOL PURCHASES MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1244 Park St

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
