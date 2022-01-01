Go
Toast

Fish Grill - Malibu

Come in and enjoy!

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SALMON FILLET$22.00
RED SNAPPER$19.00
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
SALMON PASTA$24.00
PENNE PASTA$15.00
SEABASS$24.00
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
FRIED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
See full menu

Location

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

MALIBU CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe

No reviews yet

Malibu Farm Cafe is located at the end of the Malibu Pier

Malibu Farm

No reviews yet

Lots of alfresco seating right on the water!

Alfred Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taverna Tony

No reviews yet

Taverna Tony is a legendary Greek restaurant located in the heart of Malibu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston