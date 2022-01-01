The Fish House Grill
Waterfront! Lobster, Lobster bakes, Oysters, Steamers, Fish, Clam Chowder, Fried Seafood Full Bar
1 West St
Popular Items
Location
1 West St
Bar Harbor ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cherrystones
Come in and enjoy!
Choco-Latte Cafe
A locally owned and run cafe in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine featuring coffee, espresso, chocolates, breakfast sandwiches, house-made bagels, and tacos!
Bar Harbor Beer Works
Come in and enjoy!
McKays Public House
Come in and enjoy!