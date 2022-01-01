Go
Toast

The Fish House Grill

Waterfront! Lobster, Lobster bakes, Oysters, Steamers, Fish, Clam Chowder, Fried Seafood Full Bar

1 West St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Haddock$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
FHG Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened haddock, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, fresh mango & pineapple salsa on grilled tortillas
Captain's Platter$32.00
A combo of whole belly clams, fresh local haddock, scallops & shrimp friend to a golden brown served wtih cocktail & tarter sauce
french fries$2.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesean, croutons tossed with a classic caesar dressing
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Chicken Tender$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Hand cut, lightly breaded & fried, served with marinara for dipping
cornbread$2.00
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack$18.00
A Half Rack of Fish House Specialty slow roasted seasoned baby back ribs and special BBQ sauce, just falls off the bone tender everytime.
See full menu

Location

1 West St

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cherrystones

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Choco-Latte Cafe

No reviews yet

A locally owned and run cafe in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine featuring coffee, espresso, chocolates, breakfast sandwiches, house-made bagels, and tacos!

Bar Harbor Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McKays Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston