Fish Tale Brewpub
Made 100% from starch food and beer every day, located in downtown Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub has been serving you fresh food and beer since 1993! Come on in and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, good music and great service, or order with us online at Fishbrewing.com. We look forward to your VISIT!
GRILL
515 Jefferson St SE • $$
Location
515 Jefferson St SE
Olympia WA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
