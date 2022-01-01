Go
Made 100% from starch food and beer every day, located in downtown Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub has been serving you fresh food and beer since 1993! Come on in and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, good music and great service, or order with us online at Fishbrewing.com. We look forward to your VISIT!

Fish Tale Tacos$17.00
Two grilled tortillas (corn or flour) layered with homemade pickled shredded red cabbage, our fresh pico de gallo and marinated grilled cod. Topped with a drizzle of our cilantro crème
Pub Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
Fish And Chips$19.50
Hand beer battered cod in seasoned panko, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, dill tartar sauce and your choice of side.
This item typically is served with fries and coleslaw, but please feel free to choose any other side in substitution for fries.
Pork Sandwich$15.00
Our own house recipe! Pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce topped with house slaw, served with your choice of side
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Hand cut every day, lightly salted and served with ketchup
Prime Rib Dip$17.50
Toasted local French roll topped with Pacific Northwest Butcher Block sliced prime rib and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Toasted local brioche bun, garlic herb chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion with chipotle mayo
B.L.A.S.T.$15.00
Toasted local sourdough topped with pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, swiss cheese and mayo
Pub Burger$16.00
Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo
Cider House Bleu Salad$15.00
Chopped crisp romaine lettuce topped with pecan smoked bacon bits, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced garlic herb chicken. Served with our homemade Cider-Bleu cheese dressing
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

515 Jefferson St SE

Olympia WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
