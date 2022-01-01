Go
Fish Tales

Good Food, Good Fun

3203 Fort McAllister Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Famous Fish Tales Tacos$12.00
Thre Flour Tacos, Coleslaw, Pico
Bowser Burger$13.00
1/2 lb. burger, Letuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Classic Wings (20)$23.00
Traditional Bone-In Wings
House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Croutons, Cheese
Seasoned Fries$2.00
Ahi Tuna Tacos$15.00
Classic Wings (10)$13.00
Traditional Bone-In Wings
Fried Okra$3.00
Plate O' Pups$5.00
Fried Hush Puppies, Honey Butter
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Location

Richmond Hill GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
