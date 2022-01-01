Fishack Vero Beach
Chef Mitchell Weiss and his family have been successful local restaurateurs for over two decades, and in 2011, they decided to realize their dream of bringing a taste of the sea to Vero Beach. At Fishack, we serve fresh, flavorful seafood alongside a full bar and an incredible margarita list. And to match the flavor on our plates, we keep our space colorful, fun, and casual, from our breezy outdoor patio to our relaxed dining room. If you're looking to grab some serious seafood in a laid-back atmosphere, steer your ship toward Fishack.
1931 Old Dixie Hwy
Location
1931 Old Dixie Hwy
Vero Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Station 49 Pizza
Located in downtown Vero Beach, Station 49 serves up Neapolitan Pizza and other delicious dishes using a wood burning oven.
Kilted Mermaid
Craft Beer, Boutique Wine & Good Karma
American Icon Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer
Your friendly neighborhood hangout