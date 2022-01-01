Go
1211 Atlantic Ave,

Popular Items

Seafood Boil$50.00
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Delicious thin sliced and sauteed with onions, and topped with american cheese with FF
She Crab Soup$8.00
Creamy she crab soup
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
2 chicken tenders served with fries
Fish Sandwich$14.00
A fresh fillet of white fish, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce and tomato
Fried Fish Basket$14.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
1 lb Crab Legs$29.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Steamed Clams
Kids Mac&Cheese$8.00
Calamari$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried golden
Location

1211 Atlantic Ave,

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
