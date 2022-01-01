Go
Toast

Fishbones Bar & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$14.95
Cheeseburger$16.95
Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Peeper jack cheese
Tavern Lobster Roll$27.95
Lobster Meat Sautéed in butter & served warm
Chicken Fingers$14.95
Chimichurri Steak$39.95
Grilled to your liking
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Jeark Seasoned fresh chicken breast, grilled pineapple, slice of ham, pepper jack cheese w/ honey mustard
Steak Tacos$22.95
Grilled skirt steak, sauteed & peppers, jack cheese, lettuce & spicy mayo
Popcorn Shrimp$15.95
Fried Calamari$15.95
Sweet & Spicy chilli sauce w/ mild banana peppers
Coconut Shrimp$17.95
w/ Orange Horseradish Marmalade
See full menu

Location

12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220

Oak Bluffs MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

No reviews yet

On Oak Bluffs Harbor Since 1960

The Ritz MV & Dilly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Down Island

No reviews yet

Down Island serves a diverse menu heavily reliant on farm fresh produce, poultry, fish, and meat from responsible sources, farmers, and fishers. The menu is a set, communal-style dinner of modern American cuisine.

Enchanted Chocolates

No reviews yet

Small batch, from scratch, island made 72% cacao dark and milk chocolates. Enchanted Chocolates is the exclusive island chocolatier for MV Sea Salt - a true taste of the island. Enjoy our signature Almond Butter Çrunch, Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Bars and more. Convenient Contactless pick-up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston