Fisherman’s Catch

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant has been serving fresh Maine seafood, off the beaten path, for more than 40 years. We truly appreciate the locals making our little rustic spot in Wells Harbor their destination.
They are a tremendous help in spreading the good word amongst the many welcomed
visitors to our Maine coast town. Amy, Ned, Vienna & Hudson, their family & staff invite you to discover or revisit why so many come to "The CATCH" when they want to relax and enjoy wonderful people, a welcoming and unique atmosphere and great food.
Thank you to the near & far and we hope to see you soon!

134 Harbor Rd

Popular Items

Haddock Bites$13.99
Wells Harborita$9.99
a cocktail consisting of tequila, lime or lemon juice, and an orange-flavored liqueur.
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Bowl of Clam Chowder$9.99
Drakes Island Rum Punch$9.99
Kids Pasta with Fries$6.99
Truffle Waffle Fries$11.99
crispy potato waffles, shaved Parmesan, chives & our lemon truffle aioli for dipping
Double Dog w/ Fries$9.99
TWO locally made dogs, on a butter grilled roll, fries, slaw
upgrade your dogs with our BBQ pulled pork
Haddock Taco w/ Fries$15.99
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, slaw of red cabbage, corn and cilantro, sriracha-roasted pepper aioli
Side of Chicken Tenders$10.99
fresh breaded chicken - plain or tossed in either buffalo sauce or our own maple bourbon BBQ
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

134 Harbor Rd

Wells ME

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
