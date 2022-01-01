Go
Toast

Fisherman’s Inn

An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite.
Come in and enjoy!

3116 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coconut Cream Pie$6.99
A best seller! Homemade pie crust filled with coconut mousse and toasted coconut
Vegetable Crab Soup (GF) TO GO
Our homemade tomato-based recipe full of mixed vegetables and crab meat, lightly seasoned. Served with crackers.
6 Rolls & Butter TO GO$2.99
Oyster Stew (GF) TO GO
Our homemade recipe starts with a light cream broth base that is rich in flavor and chock full of oysters. Touch of Old Bay. Served with crackers.
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled, on a sandwich roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
Hot Crab Dip$18.99
Lump crab meat, three cheeses,
and Old Bay, baked bubbling brown in a sour dough
bread bowl
Cream of Crab Soup TO GO
Our homemade recipe, rich and smooth with lump crabmeat, touch of Old Bay and a hint of sherry. Served with crackers.
Wedge Salad (GF)$10.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bleu
cheese dressing, crisp apple wood bacon, fresh tomato and crumbled Gorgonzola
Crab Cakes$39.99
Two homemade Eastern Shore crab
cakes, deep fried golden or perfectly broiled
Single Crab Cake Platter$21.99
Homemade award winning crab cake, fried or broiled served with one side choice.
See full menu

Location

3116 Main St

Grasonville MD

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bridges

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of the Chesapeake, Bridges restaurant offers unmatched waterfront dining featuring made-to-order dishes that are prepared from scratch using the finest hand-picked ingredients. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Bridges offers award-winning fare. Come enjoy the spectacular views and taste the best of the Chesapeake Bay region!

The Narrows Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kent Island Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fisherman's CRAB DECK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston